Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $522.90 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,419,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500,626 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 5.67% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $522,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $109,355,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PNW traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.39. 224,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,194. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

