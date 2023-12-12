Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $485.32 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,818,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,652 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $485,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.66. The company had a trading volume of 481,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,778. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.