Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2,331.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $307,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEP traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. 750,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

