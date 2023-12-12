Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 715,572 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $739,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,648. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $126.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

