Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,305,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,211 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $616,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 410,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $84.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

