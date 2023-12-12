KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush downgraded KB Home from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.19.

KB Home Trading Down 1.0 %

KBH stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. FMR LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 225.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 620,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

