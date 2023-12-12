Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.900-9.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.550-10.750 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $154.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,369,819. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $371.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

