Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.900-9.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.550-10.750 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.19.

JNJ traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $154.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,258. The company has a market capitalization of $371.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

