Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ICPT stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $794.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,180,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 604,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,255 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

