HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at BTIG Research

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.36.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,742.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 546,408 shares of company stock worth $12,792,059. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

