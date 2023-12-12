Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on December 29th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

GOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 191,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,511. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

