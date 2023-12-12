Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $72.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. Gravity has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity

About Gravity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 80.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gravity by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

