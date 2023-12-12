Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Gaia Price Performance
GAIA opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.88. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.