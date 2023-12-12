FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

