FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of RAIL stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.94.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
