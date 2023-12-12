Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

