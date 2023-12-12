First Digital USD 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.04 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $4.04 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,073,141,881 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,073,141,880.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00047346 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $4,121,312,834.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

