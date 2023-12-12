Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 689,331 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $126,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. 601,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

