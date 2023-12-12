FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.62 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.53.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 189.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FibroGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 231.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

