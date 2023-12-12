Everdome (DOME) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.50 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $20.13 million and $1.50 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 97,329,117,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse."

