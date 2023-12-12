Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NYSE EB opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.40 million, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 217.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

