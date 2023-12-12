Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMBC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a peer perform rating for the company.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Embecta by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Embecta by 66.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Further Reading

