East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EWBC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.64.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $91,625,000. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

