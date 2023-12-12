Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Citigroup

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NAPA opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after buying an additional 2,250,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after buying an additional 1,678,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after buying an additional 770,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 743,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

