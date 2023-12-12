Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $409.93.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $397.46 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $415.81. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

