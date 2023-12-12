DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.72 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 214.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

