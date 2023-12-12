Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Docebo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter worth $535,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 37.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Docebo by 73.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. Docebo has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

