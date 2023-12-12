Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBOGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Docebo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter worth $535,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 37.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Docebo by 73.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DCBO opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. Docebo has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

