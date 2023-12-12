DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

DLH stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 million, a P/E ratio of 128.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. DLH had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DLH in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DLH in the third quarter worth about $163,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

