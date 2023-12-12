DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.50.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.76 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 103,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 76.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3,467.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 395,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 384,426 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 50,697 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

