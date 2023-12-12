CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

