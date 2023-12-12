CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.39.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.