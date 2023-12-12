Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Price Performance

Celcuity stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celcuity

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celcuity by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 374,196 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,444,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 53,369 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 766,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 599.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 782,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 628,189 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.