Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $290.00 price target on the stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.22.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $273.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $286.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

