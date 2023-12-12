Caffyns plc (CFYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caffyns Stock Performance

Caffyns stock opened at GBX 550 ($6.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 542.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 524. Caffyns has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($7.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,170.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caffyns news, insider Sarah J. Caffyn bought 3,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 550 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.50 ($25,124.91). Corporate insiders own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

