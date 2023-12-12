BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.23.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 901,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

