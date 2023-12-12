BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $756.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,231. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $781.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.