Balanced Commercial Property (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 on December 29th

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BCPT stock opened at GBX 68.91 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £483.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.43. Balanced Commercial Property has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 98 ($1.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.07.
