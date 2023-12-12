Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.12. 6,665,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,796,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.69.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

