Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

