Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

