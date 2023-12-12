Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

ALLO opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

