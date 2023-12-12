Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.50.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Adecoagro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,981,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,364,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,943,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,869,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth $13,015,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

