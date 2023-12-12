6,529 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.54. 1,640,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,317. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $307.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.85 and a 200-day moving average of $244.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

