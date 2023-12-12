32,000 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,768. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

