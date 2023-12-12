2,184 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $466.27 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,730 shares of company stock valued at $35,686,991. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

