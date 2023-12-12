1,543 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,543 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 336,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,128,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,465,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $543.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.39 and its 200-day moving average is $505.23.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

