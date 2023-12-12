13,090 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,328. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.16. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

