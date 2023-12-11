Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $591.11 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $591.11 million and approximately $362.12 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $237.97 or 0.00586410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,483,981 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

