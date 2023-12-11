Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in Walmart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,037,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,082,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,561,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average is $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $403.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

