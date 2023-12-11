Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $150.02. 2,052,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,481. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.