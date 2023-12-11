Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 96.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60,960 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

WMT stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,636. The firm has a market cap of $403.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

